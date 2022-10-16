BNB (BNB) Price Hits $270.35 on Major Exchanges

BNB (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. One BNB coin can currently be bought for about $270.35 or 0.01412855 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BNB has a market capitalization of $43.62 billion and $520.95 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BNB has traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar.

BNB Profile

BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 161,337,261 coins. BNB’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/binance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en.

Get BNB alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, "More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en."

BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BNB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

