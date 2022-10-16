BNB (BNB) Price Hits $270.35 on Major Exchanges

BNB (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. One BNB coin can currently be bought for about $270.35 or 0.01412855 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BNB has a market capitalization of $43.62 billion and $520.95 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BNB has traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar.
BNB Profile
BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 161,337,261 coins. BNB’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/binance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en.
According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 161,337,261.09. The last known price of BNB is 270.08099309 USD and is down -0.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1126 active market(s) with $498,696,528.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”
BNB Coin Trading
