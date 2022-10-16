Bonso Electronics International Inc. (NASDAQ:BNSO) Short Interest Update

Bonso Electronics International Inc. (NASDAQ:BNSO – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a drop of 30.4% from the September 15th total of 20,700 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 351,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Bonso Electronics International Stock Performance

NASDAQ BNSO traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.21. The company had a trading volume of 33,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,054. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.25. Bonso Electronics International has a fifty-two week low of $2.26 and a fifty-two week high of $12.09.

Get Bonso Electronics International alerts:

About Bonso Electronics International

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Bonso Electronics International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic sensor-based and wireless products. It operates in four segments: Scales, Pet Electronic Products, Rental and Management, and Others. The Scales segment provides sensor-based scales products that include bathroom, kitchen, office, jewelry, laboratory, postal, and industrial scales for consumer, commercial, and industrial applications.

Receive News & Ratings for Bonso Electronics International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonso Electronics International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.