Bonso Electronics International Inc. (NASDAQ:BNSO) Short Interest Update

Bonso Electronics International Inc. (NASDAQ:BNSO – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a drop of 30.4% from the September 15th total of 20,700 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 351,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Bonso Electronics International Stock Performance
NASDAQ BNSO traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.21. The company had a trading volume of 33,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,054. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.25. Bonso Electronics International has a fifty-two week low of $2.26 and a fifty-two week high of $12.09.
About Bonso Electronics International
