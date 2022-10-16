boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHHOF) Short Interest Update

boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHHOF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,157,900 shares, a decline of 20.7% from the September 15th total of 6,508,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,865.5 days.

BHHOF opened at $0.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.90. boohoo group has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $0.63.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BHHOF shares. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of boohoo group to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of boohoo group to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.00.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online clothing retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16-to-45-year age customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

