Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

BAH has been the topic of several other reports. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $103.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $99.90.

BAH stock opened at $94.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 12 month low of $69.68 and a 12 month high of $99.32. The firm has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.48.

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.07. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 53.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.26%.

In related news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 12,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,159,855.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,055. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 1,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total transaction of $167,849.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,560,648.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 12,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,159,855.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,055. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,120 shares of company stock worth $3,860,499. Company insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BAH. Argent Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2,570.9% during the 2nd quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 864,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,088,000 after purchasing an additional 831,832 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 2nd quarter worth $56,664,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 166.6% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 900,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,077,000 after acquiring an additional 562,566 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,615,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $141,877,000 after acquiring an additional 386,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,124,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $270,648,000 after acquiring an additional 360,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

