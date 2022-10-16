Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BYD. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays initiated coverage on Boyd Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an overweight rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Boyd Gaming from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Boyd Gaming in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Boyd Gaming in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $74.50.

Boyd Gaming stock opened at $50.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Boyd Gaming has a one year low of $46.10 and a one year high of $72.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.27 and its 200 day moving average is $55.50.

Boyd Gaming ( NYSE:BYD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.10. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 40.76% and a net margin of 16.03%. The company had revenue of $894.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.71 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Boyd Gaming will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.12%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 1,588.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

