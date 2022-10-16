Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Oct 16th, 2022

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYDGet Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BYD. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays initiated coverage on Boyd Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an overweight rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Boyd Gaming from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Boyd Gaming in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Boyd Gaming in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $74.50.

Boyd Gaming Trading Down 2.5 %

Boyd Gaming stock opened at $50.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Boyd Gaming has a one year low of $46.10 and a one year high of $72.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.27 and its 200 day moving average is $55.50.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYDGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.10. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 40.76% and a net margin of 16.03%. The company had revenue of $894.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.71 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Boyd Gaming will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

Boyd Gaming Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.12%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 1,588.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD)

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.