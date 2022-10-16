bpost NV/SA (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

bpost NV/SA (OTCMKTS:BPOSY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.90.

BPOSY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC cut bpost NV/SA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on bpost NV/SA from €7.20 ($7.35) to €7.30 ($7.45) in a research report on Thursday, July 14th.

bpost NV/SA Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS BPOSY opened at $4.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $990 million, a PE ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.07. bpost NV/SA has a 12-month low of $4.92 and a 12-month high of $9.00.

bpost NV/SA Company Profile

bpost NV/SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mail and parcel services to consumers, businesses, and government in Belgium, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Mail & Retail; PaLo N. Am.; and PaLo Eurasia. Its mail and parcels services include collection, transport, sorting, and distribution of addressed and non-addressed mail, printed documents, newspapers, and parcels, as well as banking and financial products, e-commerce logistics, express delivery, proximity and convenience, document management, and related services.

