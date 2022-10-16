Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a buy rating and a $4.50 price objective on the stock.

Bridgeline Digital Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BLIN opened at $1.27 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.42 and its 200-day moving average is $1.40. Bridgeline Digital has a 52-week low of $1.06 and a 52-week high of $4.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Insider Activity at Bridgeline Digital

Bridgeline Digital ( NASDAQ:BLIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. Bridgeline Digital had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The company had revenue of $4.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.61) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Bridgeline Digital will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bridgeline Digital news, CEO Roger E. Kahn bought 39,818 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.36 per share, with a total value of $54,152.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,584. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Bridgeline Digital news, CEO Roger E. Kahn bought 81,173 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.38 per share, with a total value of $112,018.74. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $595,256.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Roger E. Kahn bought 39,818 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.36 per share, for a total transaction of $54,152.48. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 551,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,584. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 236,439 shares of company stock valued at $331,414 over the last quarter. 6.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Bridgeline Digital

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bridgeline Digital stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 326,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 72,341 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 3.23% of Bridgeline Digital worth $623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 17.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bridgeline Digital

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a digital engagement company in the United States. The company's Bridgeline's Unbound platform enables companies and developers to create websites, web applications, and online stores. It offers Bridgeline Unbound Experience Manager, a marketing automation engine and content management system; Bridgeline Unbound Content Manager that enables non-technical users to create, edit, and publish content via a browser-based interface; and Bridgeline Unbound Commerce, an online B2B and B2C commerce solution that allows users to manage domestic and international commerce initiatives.

Further Reading

