Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.
Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a buy rating and a $4.50 price objective on the stock.
Bridgeline Digital Stock Performance
NASDAQ:BLIN opened at $1.27 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.42 and its 200-day moving average is $1.40. Bridgeline Digital has a 52-week low of $1.06 and a 52-week high of $4.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.
Insider Activity at Bridgeline Digital
In other Bridgeline Digital news, CEO Roger E. Kahn bought 39,818 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.36 per share, with a total value of $54,152.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,584. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Bridgeline Digital news, CEO Roger E. Kahn bought 81,173 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.38 per share, with a total value of $112,018.74. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $595,256.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Roger E. Kahn bought 39,818 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.36 per share, for a total transaction of $54,152.48. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 551,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,584. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 236,439 shares of company stock valued at $331,414 over the last quarter. 6.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Bridgeline Digital
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bridgeline Digital stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 326,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 72,341 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 3.23% of Bridgeline Digital worth $623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 17.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Bridgeline Digital
Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a digital engagement company in the United States. The company's Bridgeline's Unbound platform enables companies and developers to create websites, web applications, and online stores. It offers Bridgeline Unbound Experience Manager, a marketing automation engine and content management system; Bridgeline Unbound Content Manager that enables non-technical users to create, edit, and publish content via a browser-based interface; and Bridgeline Unbound Commerce, an online B2B and B2C commerce solution that allows users to manage domestic and international commerce initiatives.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bridgeline Digital (BLIN)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/10-10/14
- Is Taiwan Semiconductor A Good Investment For 2023?
- Trinseo Gets A Downgrade But That Doesn’t Stop It From Advancing
- Delta Air Lines Looks Ready To Take Off
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
Receive News & Ratings for Bridgeline Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgeline Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.