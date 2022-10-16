Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BFAM. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $126.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $144.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $91.43.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE:BFAM opened at $58.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.20 and a beta of 1.09. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 1-year low of $54.19 and a 1-year high of $171.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions ( NYSE:BFAM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61. The firm had revenue of $490.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.47 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 10.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 11.0% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 9,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 18.4% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 677,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,075,000 after purchasing an additional 105,412 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 82.5% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 460,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,941,000 after purchasing an additional 208,258 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 22.8% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,796,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,375,000 after purchasing an additional 518,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 6.0% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 639,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,994,000 after purchasing an additional 36,163 shares in the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and child care, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

