Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Brink’s from $96.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st.

Brink’s Trading Down 1.1 %

BCO opened at $55.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.04. Brink’s has a 1-year low of $48.38 and a 1-year high of $73.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35.

Brink’s Dividend Announcement

Brink’s ( NYSE:BCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Brink’s had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 83.35%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Brink’s will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.47%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Brink’s by 111.1% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Brink’s during the first quarter worth about $410,000. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Brink’s by 3.9% during the first quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Brink’s by 10.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,674,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $181,858,000 after purchasing an additional 250,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Brink’s by 73.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 4,746 shares during the last quarter. 99.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brink’s

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; network infrastructure; and cash-in-transit services.

Further Reading

