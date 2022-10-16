Brokerages Set Mercedes-Benz Group AG (OTCMKTS:MBGAF) PT at $88.67

Shares of Mercedes-Benz Group AG (OTCMKTS:MBGAF – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $88.67.

MBGAF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on Mercedes-Benz Group from €90.00 ($91.84) to €80.00 ($81.63) in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Mercedes-Benz Group from €89.00 ($90.82) to €90.00 ($91.84) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

Get Mercedes-Benz Group alerts:

Mercedes-Benz Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS MBGAF opened at $52.25 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.22. Mercedes-Benz Group has a one year low of $49.94 and a one year high of $103.78. The company has a market capitalization of $55.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.24.

About Mercedes-Benz Group

Mercedes-Benz Group AG operates as an automotive company in Germany and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells passenger cars comprising premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, G-Class, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands, as well as small cars under the smart brand; ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand; and vans under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mercedes-Benz Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercedes-Benz Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.