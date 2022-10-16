Brokerages Set Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) Target Price at $39.86

Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.38.

Several research firms recently commented on NKTX. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Nkarta in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Nkarta in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nkarta in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Nkarta in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Nkarta in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NKTX opened at $13.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $646.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 0.19. Nkarta has a 12-month low of $7.55 and a 12-month high of $20.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.64.

Nkarta ( NASDAQ:NKTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.11. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nkarta will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Paul J. Hastings sold 23,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total transaction of $304,589.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 250,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,269,995.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ralph Brandenberger sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total value of $40,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,598. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Paul J. Hastings sold 23,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $304,589.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 250,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,269,995.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,937 shares of company stock valued at $703,781 in the last three months. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parkwood LLC acquired a new stake in Nkarta during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Nkarta by 39.1% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nkarta during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Nkarta by 735.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Nkarta during the second quarter valued at $131,000.

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

