Brokerages Set PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK) PT at C$21.91

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$21.98.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PSK shares. Scotiabank boosted their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$23.75 to C$24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th.

PrairieSky Royalty Stock Performance

TSE PSK opened at C$19.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.47. PrairieSky Royalty has a 1-year low of C$12.75 and a 1-year high of C$20.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.37, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$18.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$17.93.

PrairieSky Royalty Dividend Announcement

PrairieSky Royalty ( TSE:PSK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The company reported C$0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.38 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$198.10 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that PrairieSky Royalty will post 1.2574377 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. PrairieSky Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.25%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Senior Officer Andrew Phillips acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$18.09 per share, for a total transaction of C$126,648.20. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 662,204 shares in the company, valued at C$11,980,992.09.

About PrairieSky Royalty

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 8.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; approximately 0.3 million acres of the GRT interests; and other acreage.

