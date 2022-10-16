Brokerages Set Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) Target Price at $17.10

Shares of Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.10.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on VRM shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Vroom from $2.00 to $1.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Vroom from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Vroom Trading Down 8.9 %

Shares of VRM opened at $1.02 on Friday. Vroom has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $23.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vroom ( NASDAQ:VRM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.04. Vroom had a negative net margin of 20.23% and a negative return on equity of 55.16%. The business had revenue of $475.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.48) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Vroom will post -2.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in Vroom in the first quarter valued at about $14,157,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vroom by 1.9% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,848,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,237,000 after buying an additional 71,600 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Vroom by 55.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,314,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,123 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Vroom by 447.8% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,801,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vroom in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,776,000. 37.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vroom Company Profile

Vroom, Inc operates as an e-commerce used automotive retailer in the United States. It operates end-to-end ecommerce platform for buying, selling, transporting, reconditioning, pricing, financing, registering, and delivering vehicles. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015.

