Brokers Set Expectations for Pentair plc’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:PNR)

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp reduced their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Pentair in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 12th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.92 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.95. The consensus estimate for Pentair’s current full-year earnings is $3.68 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Pentair’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.70 EPS.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. Pentair had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 24.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Pentair’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Pentair from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pentair in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Pentair in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Pentair from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Pentair from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pentair currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.90.

Shares of PNR stock opened at $40.84 on Friday. Pentair has a one year low of $38.70 and a one year high of $80.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.93%.

In other Pentair news, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 2,531 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.90, for a total transaction of $121,234.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,022,138.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Pentair by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 5,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pentair by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Pentair by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pentair by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pentair by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

