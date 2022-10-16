Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays decreased their target price on Brookdale Senior Living from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th.

Brookdale Senior Living Stock Performance

Shares of Brookdale Senior Living stock opened at $4.46 on Wednesday. Brookdale Senior Living has a one year low of $3.87 and a one year high of $7.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $833.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.89, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Institutional Trading of Brookdale Senior Living

Brookdale Senior Living ( NYSE:BKD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.04). Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a negative return on equity of 48.97%. The firm had revenue of $689.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.45) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Brookdale Senior Living will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,796,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,115,000 after purchasing an additional 6,299,168 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 12,586,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374,631 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,273,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,428,000 after purchasing an additional 47,747 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 8,592,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,010,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 59 North Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP now owns 6,273,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412,855 shares in the last quarter. 99.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brookdale Senior Living Company Profile

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

