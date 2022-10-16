Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Shares Acquired by Western Pacific Wealth Management LP

Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 3,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 312,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,229,000 after buying an additional 6,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Price Performance

Shares of BIP stock traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.79. The stock had a trading volume of 343,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,044. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $32.09 and a fifty-two week high of $46.01. The firm has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a PE ratio of 47.52 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.30.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Cuts Dividend

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners ( NYSE:BIP Get Rating ) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 2.75% and a net margin of 5.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 208.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BIP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.50 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.80.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 61,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 5,300 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.3 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 360,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

