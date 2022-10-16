Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Cadiz Stock Performance

Shares of Cadiz stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $1.66. The stock had a trading volume of 220,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,514. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Cadiz has a one year low of $1.53 and a one year high of $7.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.65.

Get Cadiz alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDZI. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadiz in the fourth quarter worth approximately $770,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its holdings in Cadiz by 211.3% in the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 22,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Cadiz in the first quarter valued at $67,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in Cadiz in the first quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cadiz by 66.7% in the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.70% of the company’s stock.

About Cadiz

Cadiz Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a natural resources development company in the United States. It engages in the water resource and agricultural development activities in San Bernardino County properties. The company owns approximately 35,000 acres of land in the Cadiz and Fenner valleys of eastern San Bernardino County; and approximately 11,000 acres of land in the eastern Mojave Desert portion of San Bernardino County.

Read More

