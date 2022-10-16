CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.44.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CAE shares. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of CAE from C$37.50 to C$30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of CAE from C$41.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of CAE from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of CAE from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CAE in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CAE

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of CAE by 2.5% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 20,060 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of CAE by 16.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,848 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of CAE by 24.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,937 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CAE by 2.9% during the first quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 27,355 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of CAE by 0.7% during the first quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 118,870 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

CAE Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CAE opened at $16.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. CAE has a 12 month low of $15.23 and a 12 month high of $34.19.

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The aerospace company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $933.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $936.30 million. CAE had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 5.50%. The business’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CAE will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

About CAE



CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as end to end digitally enabled crew management, training operations solutions, and optimization software.

