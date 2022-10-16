Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

CALM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Cal-Maine Foods to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Cal-Maine Foods from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a c+ rating to an a rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd.

CALM stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.65. The company had a trading volume of 704,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,190,847. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of -0.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.03 and a 200 day moving average of $52.92. Cal-Maine Foods has a 12 month low of $34.59 and a 12 month high of $62.64.

Cal-Maine Foods ( NASDAQ:CALM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $658.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.40 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.37) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cal-Maine Foods will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 25th. This is an increase from Cal-Maine Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. Cal-Maine Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.10%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,199,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $342,347,000 after acquiring an additional 48,222 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,407,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $243,376,000 after acquiring an additional 41,672 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 3.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,553,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,783,000 after acquiring an additional 58,004 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 30.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,543,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,265,000 after acquiring an additional 360,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 0.9% in the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,215,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,100,000 after acquiring an additional 10,792 shares in the last quarter. 78.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

