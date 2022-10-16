Calamos Advisors LLC Buys 4,451 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 287,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,451 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $27,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. GHE LLC purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services in the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 33.6% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 83.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of DFS traded down $2.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $91.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,583,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,767,476. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.94, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.40. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $87.64 and a 52-week high of $133.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 36.35% and a net margin of 34.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.55 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 15.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 15.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DFS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Discover Financial Services to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $133.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.63.

About Discover Financial Services

(Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.