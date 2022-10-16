Calamos Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 186,971 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,351 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $32,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Syquant Capital Sas boosted its stake in Netflix by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Syquant Capital Sas now owns 700 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 98 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 6.0% during the first quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 551 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 3.5% in the first quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 0.8% during the first quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,925 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NFLX. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Netflix from $234.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Netflix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Netflix to $196.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Netflix from $275.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $308.74.

NFLX stock traded down $2.51 on Friday, hitting $230.00. 15,293,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,790,544. The stock has a market cap of $102.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.23. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $162.71 and a 1-year high of $700.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $232.76 and a 200-day moving average of $224.78.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 16.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.97 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

