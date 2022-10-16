Calamos Advisors LLC Has $25.12 Million Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $25,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 273.7% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 7,700.0% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.78, for a total transaction of $1,157,340.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,616,745.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.78, for a total value of $1,157,340.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,616,745.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.49, for a total transaction of $1,175,968.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $906,597.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,150 shares of company stock worth $10,146,219 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Price Performance

Shares of SPGI traded down $5.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $286.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,631,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,012,098. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $346.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $354.07. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $279.32 and a 1-year high of $484.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $95.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.07.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.91 by ($0.10). S&P Global had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 38.49%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.39 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $410.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of S&P Global from $386.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $417.00 to $402.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of S&P Global from $423.00 to $364.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $395.13.

About S&P Global

(Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.