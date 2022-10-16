Calamos Advisors LLC Purchases 106,797 Shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 405,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,797 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.47% of PNM Resources worth $19,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PNM. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in PNM Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in PNM Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in PNM Resources by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in PNM Resources by 4,500.0% during the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hightower 6M Holding LLC bought a new stake in PNM Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. Institutional investors own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

PNM traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.71. 877,595 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,024,190. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. PNM Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.43 and a 1-year high of $50.11.

PNM Resources ( NYSE:PNM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $499.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.36 million. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 8.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be given a dividend of $0.347 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 26th. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.37%.

PNM has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PNM Resources in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on PNM Resources from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th.

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

