Calamos Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 722,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.65% of Air Lease worth $24,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AL. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Air Lease by 141.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,714,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $165,846,000 after buying an additional 2,175,100 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Air Lease by 36.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,446,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $243,180,000 after buying an additional 1,460,769 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Air Lease during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,077,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Air Lease by 288.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,419,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Air Lease by 550.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,019,288 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,511,000 after acquiring an additional 862,698 shares in the last quarter. 88.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AL has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Air Lease in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Air Lease from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th.

NYSE:AL traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.60. The stock had a trading volume of 459,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,829. Air Lease Co. has a 52 week low of $29.75 and a 52 week high of $50.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.16. Air Lease had a positive return on equity of 7.88% and a negative net margin of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $557.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.23 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Air Lease Co. will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th were paid a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently -64.35%.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

