Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 15,520 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Calamos Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 324,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 15,520 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $30,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 83,470 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,826,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $127,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 13,436 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 12.2% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 50,075 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,894,000 after purchasing an additional 5,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,521 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

EW stock traded down $1.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.42. 2,354,559 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,711,132. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.96. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $80.69 and a 52-week high of $131.73. The company has a market capitalization of $51.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

EW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $117.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $128.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $119.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $106.00 to $91.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.29.

Insider Activity

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total value of $1,646,445.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,035,122.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total transaction of $339,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,603,085.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total value of $1,646,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,035,122.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,611 shares of company stock worth $8,096,131 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

