Calamos Wealth Management LLC Acquires 6,369 Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) by 174.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,013 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,369 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Avantor were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Avantor by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Friess Associates LLC increased its position in Avantor by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Friess Associates LLC now owns 11,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Avantor by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its position in Avantor by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 6,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Avantor by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 36,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Avantor alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Avantor from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Avantor from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup raised shares of Avantor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Avantor from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Avantor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.57.

Avantor Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE:AVTR traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.58. 4,343,508 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,279,083. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.46. Avantor, Inc. has a one year low of $18.82 and a one year high of $42.48. The company has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.41.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 8.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About Avantor

(Get Rating)

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.