Calamos Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 619 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 168,683,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,007,688,000 after purchasing an additional 3,697,137 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 164,865,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,803,824,000 after purchasing an additional 4,702,380 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,306,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,982,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,093 shares during the last quarter. Snider Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 96,645.9% during the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after acquiring an additional 84,407,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $889,483,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of C traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.23. The company had a trading volume of 28,895,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,205,124. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $73.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $83.72 billion, a PE ratio of 5.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.58.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.63. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 20.06%. The firm had revenue of $19.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on C shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Citigroup from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Barclays decreased their price target on Citigroup from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Citigroup from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. UBS Group raised their price target on Citigroup from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Friday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $167,270,477.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $555,277.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

