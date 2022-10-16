Calamos Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 95.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,498 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 35,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after buying an additional 13,588 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $411,540,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $127,000. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CARR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Carrier Global from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Carrier Global from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.77.

Carrier Global Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Carrier Global stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,520,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,684,477. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $29.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.32. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $33.10 and a 1-year high of $57.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.16.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 29.10% and a net margin of 13.50%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.11%.

Carrier Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

See Also

