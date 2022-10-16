Calamos Wealth Management LLC Has $1.45 Million Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,227 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter valued at about $438,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,352 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 42,940 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,627,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter valued at about $596,325,000. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MMM stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $113.63. The company had a trading volume of 3,460,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,581,942. The firm has a market cap of $64.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.47. 3M has a 12 month low of $107.07 and a 12 month high of $186.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $125.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.03.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. 3M had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 39.11%. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. 3M’s payout ratio is 83.24%.

In other news, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 3,145 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total value of $472,756.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,084 shares in the company, valued at $2,117,106.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other 3M news, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total value of $113,939.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,741.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 3,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total transaction of $472,756.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,117,106.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,121 shares of company stock worth $6,644,865 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

MMM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $145.00 to $117.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $149.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “mkt perform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of 3M in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $144.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.27.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

