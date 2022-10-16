Calamos Wealth Management LLC Has $839,000 Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,668 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,303 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $839,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CSCO. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $194,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 7,295 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $2,251,000. Community Financial Services Group LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 237,497 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $15,050,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gill Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,716 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total transaction of $599,432.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 631,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,762,970.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total transaction of $28,467.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,370 shares in the company, valued at $7,435,075.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total transaction of $599,432.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 631,374 shares in the company, valued at $29,762,970.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,317 shares of company stock valued at $2,612,042. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Trading Down 1.0 %

CSCO stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,572,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,251,942. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.60 and a 52 week high of $64.29. The stock has a market cap of $165.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.82.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The firm had revenue of $13.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 53.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 price target (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.68.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

