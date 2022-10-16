Calamos Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,517 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 0.6% during the second quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 40,393 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,055,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 39.6% during the second quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,181 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,446,000 after buying an additional 8,845 shares during the period. RKL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter valued at $284,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 17.2% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 934,346 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $163,202,000 after buying an additional 137,241 shares during the period. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% during the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 8,461 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on LOW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $224.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies to $217.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies to $248.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.26.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 2.2 %

NYSE LOW traded down $4.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $188.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,143,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,954,965. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $198.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.93. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.12 and a 1 year high of $263.31. The company has a market capitalization of $117.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.18.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.04. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 155.26% and a net margin of 8.83%. The company had revenue of $27.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 18th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.10%.

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

In other news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total transaction of $2,521,205.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,696,882.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.