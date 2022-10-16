Calix (NYSE:CALX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Calix from $48.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Calix from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Calix from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Calix from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $61.00 price target (down previously from $69.00) on shares of Calix in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Calix has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $67.90.

CALX stock opened at $57.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.27. Calix has a one year low of $31.59 and a one year high of $80.95.

Calix ( NYSE:CALX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $202.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.02 million. Calix had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 8.02%. Calix’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Calix will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP John Matthew Collins sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total transaction of $291,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Donald J. Listwin sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total transaction of $2,037,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,740,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Matthew Collins sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total value of $291,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,394,050 in the last 90 days. 16.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Calix by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,446,078 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $319,511,000 after buying an additional 2,340,968 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Calix by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,586,440 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $239,713,000 after buying an additional 1,453,368 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Calix by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,963,582 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $84,259,000 after buying an additional 363,741 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Calix by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,740,043 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,405,000 after buying an additional 7,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Calix by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,711,123 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $73,422,000 after buying an additional 12,667 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

