Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Can-Fite BioPharma Price Performance
CANF opened at $0.74 on Wednesday. Can-Fite BioPharma has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $2.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.53.
About Can-Fite BioPharma
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Can-Fite BioPharma (CANF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/10-10/14
- Trinseo Gets A Downgrade But That Doesn’t Stop It From Advancing
- Is Taiwan Semiconductor A Good Investment For 2023?
- Delta Air Lines Looks Ready To Take Off
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
Receive News & Ratings for Can-Fite BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Can-Fite BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.