Canadian Palladium Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNNF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Canadian Palladium Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNNF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 84,600 shares, a decrease of 21.7% from the September 15th total of 108,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 413,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Canadian Palladium Resources Stock Down 8.1 %

Shares of DCNNF traded down 0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting 0.04. 60,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,717. Canadian Palladium Resources has a fifty-two week low of 0.04 and a fifty-two week high of 0.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is 0.05 and its 200-day moving average is 0.06.

Get Canadian Palladium Resources alerts:

Canadian Palladium Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Canadian Palladium Resources Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of resource properties in North America and Europe. The company holds 100% interest in the East Bull Palladium Property that comprise 992 hectares located in the Gerow Township, Ontario, Canada; and Tisová and TGER cobalt-copper properties located in Europe.

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Palladium Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Palladium Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.