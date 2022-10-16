Canadian Palladium Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNNF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Canadian Palladium Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNNF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 84,600 shares, a decrease of 21.7% from the September 15th total of 108,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 413,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Canadian Palladium Resources Stock Down 8.1 %
Shares of DCNNF traded down 0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting 0.04. 60,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,717. Canadian Palladium Resources has a fifty-two week low of 0.04 and a fifty-two week high of 0.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is 0.05 and its 200-day moving average is 0.06.
Canadian Palladium Resources Company Profile
