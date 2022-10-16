Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 94,000 shares, an increase of 38.6% from the September 15th total of 67,800 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 87,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Capital Product Partners Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:CPLP traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,135. The company has a market capitalization of $279.52 million, a P/E ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.92. Capital Product Partners has a 12 month low of $12.80 and a 12 month high of $19.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.15.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The shipping company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $69.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.43 million. Capital Product Partners had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 37.97%. Equities analysts predict that Capital Product Partners will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital Product Partners Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Capital Product Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.22%.

Several analysts have issued reports on CPLP shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Capital Product Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Capital Product Partners from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Capital Product Partners in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Capital Product Partners in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capital Product Partners

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Capital Product Partners by 597.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 277,121 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,052,000 after purchasing an additional 237,362 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its holdings in Capital Product Partners by 18.6% in the second quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 484,639 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,342,000 after purchasing an additional 76,006 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Capital Product Partners by 2,886,050.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 57,723 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 57,721 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Capital Product Partners by 25.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 163,229 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,976,000 after purchasing an additional 32,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in Capital Product Partners by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 95,082 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 18,451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.44% of the company’s stock.

Capital Product Partners Company Profile

Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. Its vessels transport a range of cargoes, including liquefied natural gas, containerized goods, and dry bulk cargo under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time charters. As of April 27, 2022, the company owned 21 vessels, including 11 Neo-Panamax container vessels, three Panamax container vessels, one cape-size bulk carrier, and six LNG carriers.

Further Reading

