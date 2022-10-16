Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Sold by Pflug Koory LLC

Pflug Koory LLC cut its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 775 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Cardinal Health by 6,455.0% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,513,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490,404 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the second quarter worth $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 60.4% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 195.0% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Cardinal Health to $67.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health to $74.00 in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health to $75.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $58.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.30.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

Shares of CAH traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.08. 2,200,738 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,126,096. The company has a market cap of $17.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.76. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.85 and a fifty-two week high of $72.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.23 and its 200-day moving average is $60.69.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $47.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.82 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 0.51% and a positive return on equity of 568.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd were issued a $0.4957 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.73%.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Featured Stories

