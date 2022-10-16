Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,030,000 shares, a growth of 39.9% from the September 15th total of 2,880,000 shares. Approximately 8.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 728,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days.

Caribou Biosciences Stock Performance

Caribou Biosciences stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 334,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 844,315. Caribou Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $4.89 and a fifty-two week high of $24.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $568.85 million, a PE ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 2.27.

Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.09). Caribou Biosciences had a negative net margin of 636.48% and a negative return on equity of 23.75%. The business had revenue of $4.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 million. Equities analysts predict that Caribou Biosciences will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Caribou Biosciences news, insider Steven Kanner sold 43,248 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total value of $485,242.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 302,059 shares in the company, valued at $3,389,101.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, VP Ryan Fischesser sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total value of $108,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 110,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,191,952.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Steven Kanner sold 43,248 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total value of $485,242.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 302,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,389,101.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRBU. Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 39.6% in the first quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 49,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 14,082 shares in the last quarter. Regents of The University of California purchased a new position in Caribou Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,664,000. Nelson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $595,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 199.0% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 64,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 42,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Caribou Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $461,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Caribou Biosciences from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Caribou Biosciences from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.33.

Caribou Biosciences Company Profile

Caribou Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of genome-edited allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are CB-010, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and CB-011, an allogeneic anti-BCMA CAR-T cell therapy for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.

