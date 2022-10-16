Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Price Target Cut to $8.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by UBS Group from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CCL. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $18.20 to $7.70 and set a reduce rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $29.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Wednesday. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.85.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Carnival Co. & Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CCL opened at $7.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.65. Carnival Co. & has a 52-week low of $6.11 and a 52-week high of $25.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Carnival Co. &

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCL. Bell Rock Capital LLC bought a new position in Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $815,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. City State Bank bought a new position in Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 50.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.