Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Short Interest Down 11.3% in September

Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,130,000 shares, a drop of 11.3% from the September 15th total of 2,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 693,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Approximately 5.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRI has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on Carter’s from $100.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Carter’s to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Carter’s in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Carter’s to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.29.

Get Carter's alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Carter’s news, EVP Kendra Krugman sold 2,000 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.31, for a total value of $168,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,232,108.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kendra Krugman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.31, for a total value of $168,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,232,108.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Ben Pivar sold 398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total value of $32,544.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,119 shares in the company, valued at $990,970.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Carter’s

Carter’s Stock Down 0.6 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRI. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carter’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Carter’s during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Carter’s by 159.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 415 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carter’s in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Carter’s by 35.0% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 471 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRI stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.00. 635,608 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 658,913. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.74 and its 200-day moving average is $78.19. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Carter’s has a fifty-two week low of $62.65 and a fifty-two week high of $111.17.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.33). Carter’s had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 42.73%. The business had revenue of $700.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $744.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. Carter’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Carter’s will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carter’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. Carter’s’s payout ratio is 43.92%.

Carter’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's My First Love, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.