Cartica Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CITE) Short Interest Update

Cartica Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CITE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 37.5% from the September 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cartica Acquisition

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CITE. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cartica Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $132,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Cartica Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $133,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cartica Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $191,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cartica Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cartica Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $250,000. 67.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cartica Acquisition Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:CITE opened at $10.17 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.04. Cartica Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $10.24.

Cartica Acquisition Company Profile

Cartica Acquisition Corp does not have any significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and complete a business combination in the technology sector in India.

