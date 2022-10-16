Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Carver Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CARV traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $4.03. 23,338 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,385. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.91 and its 200 day moving average is $6.49. Carver Bancorp has a 1-year low of $3.85 and a 1-year high of $18.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Get Carver Bancorp alerts:

Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.52 million for the quarter. Carver Bancorp had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 3.47%.

Institutional Trading of Carver Bancorp

Carver Bancorp Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carver Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carver Bancorp by 171.4% in the 2nd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 95,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Carver Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $566,000. 17.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carver Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carver Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.