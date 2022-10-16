Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
Carver Bancorp Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CARV traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $4.03. 23,338 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,385. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.91 and its 200 day moving average is $6.49. Carver Bancorp has a 1-year low of $3.85 and a 1-year high of $18.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.
Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.52 million for the quarter. Carver Bancorp had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 3.47%.
Institutional Trading of Carver Bancorp
Carver Bancorp Company Profile
Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Carver Bancorp (CARV)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/10-10/14
- Is Taiwan Semiconductor A Good Investment For 2023?
- Trinseo Gets A Downgrade But That Doesn’t Stop It From Advancing
- Delta Air Lines Looks Ready To Take Off
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
Receive News & Ratings for Carver Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carver Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.