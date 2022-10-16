CBET Token Price Tops $0.0000 (CBET)

CBET Token (CBET) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. In the last seven days, CBET Token has traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. One CBET Token token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CBET Token has a market cap of $83.82 million and $119.00 worth of CBET Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003090 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000320 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5,321.22 or 0.27781459 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00010850 BTC.

CBET Token launched on July 7th, 2021. The official website for CBET Token is www.cbet.money. CBET Token’s official Twitter account is @cbetgg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “CBET Token (CBET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. CBET Token has a current supply of 0. The last known price of CBET Token is 0.00000008 USD and is down -1.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $161.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cbet.money.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CBET Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CBET Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CBET Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

