CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

CBIZ Stock Performance

NYSE CBZ opened at $43.77 on Wednesday. CBIZ has a 1 year low of $34.63 and a 1 year high of $48.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.22.

Get CBIZ alerts:

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. CBIZ had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The business had revenue of $361.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.80 million. Analysts predict that CBIZ will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at CBIZ

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CBIZ

In other news, insider Chris Spurio sold 32,023 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.08, for a total value of $1,475,619.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 163,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,538,135.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, insider Ware H. Grove sold 935 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.22, for a total transaction of $43,215.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 257,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,917,549.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Chris Spurio sold 32,023 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.08, for a total transaction of $1,475,619.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 163,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,538,135.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 46,180 shares of company stock valued at $2,117,131 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in CBIZ in the 2nd quarter worth $116,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its holdings in CBIZ by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 111,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,694,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in CBIZ in the 4th quarter worth $1,898,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in CBIZ by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,626,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,248,000 after acquiring an additional 702,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CBIZ by 92.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 36,019 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

About CBIZ

(Get Rating)

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CBIZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBIZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.