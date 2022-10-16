CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.
CBIZ Stock Performance
NYSE CBZ opened at $43.77 on Wednesday. CBIZ has a 1 year low of $34.63 and a 1 year high of $48.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.22.
CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. CBIZ had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The business had revenue of $361.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.80 million. Analysts predict that CBIZ will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Transactions at CBIZ
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CBIZ
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in CBIZ in the 2nd quarter worth $116,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its holdings in CBIZ by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 111,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,694,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in CBIZ in the 4th quarter worth $1,898,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in CBIZ by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,626,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,248,000 after acquiring an additional 702,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CBIZ by 92.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 36,019 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.
About CBIZ
CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.
Further Reading
