CEEK VR (CEEK) Market Capitalization Achieves $108.55 Million

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. CEEK VR has a market cap of $108.55 million and approximately $2.81 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded 5.8% lower against the dollar. One CEEK VR token can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000701 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19,231.74 or 1.00010782 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00006377 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002061 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002769 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004849 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 66.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00020802 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00053552 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.98 or 0.00057078 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00022920 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005101 BTC.

CEEK VR Token Profile

CEEK is a token. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.13502411 USD and is up 1.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $7,319,142.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars.

