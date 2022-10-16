CEL-SCI (NYSE:CVM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CEL-SCI (NYSE:CVM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
CEL-SCI Price Performance
Shares of CVM opened at $3.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $136.92 million, a PE ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a current ratio of 7.71. CEL-SCI has a one year low of $2.49 and a one year high of $12.82.
About CEL-SCI
