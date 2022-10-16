CEL-SCI (NYSE:CVM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CEL-SCI (NYSE:CVM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

CEL-SCI Price Performance

Shares of CVM opened at $3.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $136.92 million, a PE ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a current ratio of 7.71. CEL-SCI has a one year low of $2.49 and a one year high of $12.82.

About CEL-SCI

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of immunotherapy for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. The company's lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under phase III clinical trial for the treatment of head and neck cancer. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System (LEAPS), a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer.

