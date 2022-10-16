Celer Network Market Capitalization Reaches $102.79 Million (CELR)

Celer Network (CELR) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 16th. Over the last seven days, Celer Network has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar. One Celer Network token can now be purchased for $0.0145 or 0.00000075 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Celer Network has a market cap of $102.79 million and $7.40 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Celer Network Profile

Celer Network was first traded on March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,085,488,367 tokens. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @celernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Celer Network’s official message board is blog.celer.network. The Reddit community for Celer Network is https://reddit.com/r/celernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Celer Network is www.celer.network/#.

Buying and Selling Celer Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics.”

