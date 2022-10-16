CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CenterPoint Energy has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

CenterPoint Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:CNP opened at $25.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.71. CenterPoint Energy has a twelve month low of $25.03 and a twelve month high of $33.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

CenterPoint Energy Announces Dividend

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 10.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is 29.63%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CenterPoint Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $634,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in CenterPoint Energy by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 60,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,705,000 after buying an additional 6,671 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $258,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its position in CenterPoint Energy by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 114,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,225,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martin Capital Partners LLC raised its position in CenterPoint Energy by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

About CenterPoint Energy

(Get Rating)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.