Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) Short Interest Update

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,700 shares, an increase of 46.7% from the September 15th total of 18,200 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Centogene from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th.

Centogene Price Performance

Centogene stock remained flat at $1.03 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 7,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,542. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.32. The company has a market cap of $28.00 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of -0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Centogene has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $10.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Centogene

Centogene ( NASDAQ:CNTG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.59 million for the quarter. Centogene had a negative return on equity of 134.55% and a negative net margin of 35.35%. On average, analysts expect that Centogene will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Centogene stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 16,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.08% of Centogene at the end of the most recent quarter.

Centogene Company Profile

Centogene N.V., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on rare diseases that transforms real-world clinical and genetic, or other data into actionable information for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceutical, Diagnostics, and COVID-19 testing.

