Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) Stock Holdings Increased by Shaker Financial Services LLC

Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,289 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,360 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Central Securities worth $2,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CET. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Central Securities in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Central Securities in the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Central Securities in the 1st quarter worth $256,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Central Securities by 78.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 3,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Central Securities by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CET traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.35. The company had a trading volume of 9,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,835. Central Securities Corp. has a 1-year low of $33.13 and a 1-year high of $45.14.

In other Central Securities news, Director Leo Price Blackford purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.85 per share, for a total transaction of $69,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 41,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,440,350.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Central Securities Corp. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It also invests on bonds, convertible bonds, preferred stocks, convertible preferred stocks, warrants, options real estate, or short-term obligations of governments, banks and corporations.

