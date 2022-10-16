C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

C&F Financial Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CFFI traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.66. 1,296 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,271. C&F Financial has a one year low of $43.10 and a one year high of $56.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.92 million, a PE ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. C&F Financial had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $28.29 million during the quarter.

C&F Financial Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On C&F Financial

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a boost from C&F Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. C&F Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.92%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in C&F Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $267,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in C&F Financial by 11.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in C&F Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $651,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in C&F Financial by 24.5% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 20,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in C&F Financial by 2.3% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 38,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.54% of the company’s stock.

About C&F Financial

C&F Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Citizens and Farmers Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. The company's Retail Banking offers various banking services, including checking and savings deposit accounts, as well as business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.

Featured Stories

